Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed’s upcoming Pakistani movie details

Islamabad: Pakistani film icon Mahira Khan, known for her stellar roles in Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Shehr-e-Zaat, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is set to make her long-awaited return to the big screen.

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed’s Upcoming Project

After a break from the limelight, she is teaming up with celebrated actor Humayun Saeed for an upcoming feature film titled Love Guru. The film has already sparked excitement among fans, reuniting the much-loved Bin Roye duo for a new cinematic venture.

The first schedule of Love Guru was recently completed in London, where Mahira and Humayun shot several key scenes. The actress herself confirmed the news during a media interaction at an event in London, where she expressed gratitude for the warm support of overseas Pakistanis. “I feel overwhelmed to have received so much love from overseas Pakistanis,” Mahira shared with journalists. “We have been filming this project passionately for a month and a half. The film will be released on Eid al-Adha, 2025.”

More About Love Guru

Love Guru promises a fresh storyline crafted by the talented Vasay Chaudhary, with direction by acclaimed filmmaker Nadeem Baig. The film is being produced by Humayun Saeed himself, bringing together some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

After completing the London shoot, the production team is set to film the next spell of Love Guru in Pakistan.