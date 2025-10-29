Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, known for her roles in Raees and the iconic drama Humsafar, has always been admired for her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Whether it’s red-carpet appearances, award shows, or promotional events, Mahira knows how to make heads turn and her Instagram feed is proof of her deep love for traditional attire.

One of Mahira’s most loved looks to date remains her stunning Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta that she wore during one of her wedding functions in 2023. The elegant white-and-golden outfit beautifully reflected the charm and grandeur of Hyderabad’s Nizami culture.

Recently, Mahira opened up about her emotional attachment to that outfit, revealing how special it is to her and what she plans to do with it in the future.

She said, “That’s a special one. I am gonna pass that on to my bahu and I will be like iska khayal rakhna meri bachi. Kyun yeh bahaut pyaar and chaah se banayaa hai.” (That’s a special one. I’m going to pass it on to my daughter-in-law and tell her, ‘Take care of it, it was made with a lot of love and care.’)

She fondly added, “It was Hyderabadi and it was beautiful.”

For the unversed, Khada Dupatta is a traditional Hyderabadi ensemble featuring a kurta, chooridaar, and a six-yard dupatta, often worn by brides during weddings. The way it’s draped is what makes it truly unique and regal.

Mahira Khan tied the knot in October 2023. It was her second marriage. She was earlier married to actor Ali Askari, with whom she has a son, Azlan. The two parted ways in 2015.

On the work front, Mahira is currently busy promoting her upcoming Pakistani film Neelofar, where she reunites with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan.