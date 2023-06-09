UAE Mahzooz Draw: 55-yr-old Lebanese-French expat wins Rs 2.24 cr on first try

Abu Dhabi: A 55-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Lebanese-French expat won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,24,61,020) for the first time she participated in the Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Mireille Nader, who works as a sales manager in UAE, matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, June 3.

Mireille has been living in the UAE for the past twenty years.

Also Read Abu Dhabi: Overnight crorepati plans to donate part of it

“This is my first attempt ever, and although I had a genuine presentiment I would win with Mahzooz, I seriously did not anticipate attracting such a huge amount on my first trial,” Mireille quoted by Gulf News.

She intends to donate some to charity and will be using part of the money for small investments.

Mahzooz is celebrating this month's first guaranteed AED 1,000,000

raffle winner! You could win next week's million-dirham prize simply

by participating now for AED 35 📲

Visit https://t.co/i83vNrzyxO now 😎

*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/OVpUaALyzj — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) June 7, 2023

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To date, Mahzooz has created 45 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 45,04,48,249) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least one million dirhams.