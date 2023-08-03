Mahzooz draw: Indian expat wins Rs 2 cr, becomes 55th guaranteed millionaire

Abu Dhabi: A 27-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,24,89,698) in the 139th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Gowtham matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, July 29.

Gowtham, who works as a project engineer, has been residing in UAE for the last five years. He has been participating in Mahzooz Draw for about a year.

Also Read UAE: Indian expat from Mumbai wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

The win means a lot to me, “I was elated when I received the email. It was overwhelming,” an elated Gowtham told Gulf News.

He plans to utilise his winnings to build a house in his hometown.

To date, Mahzooz has created 55 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 786) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,71,39,477) and a weekly draw that guarantees that alteast one participant will win Dirhams one million.