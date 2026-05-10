Major reshuffle in Karnataka police: 293 Inspectors, 74 Deputy SPs transferred

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has carried out a major reshuffle in the police department by transferring hundreds of officers across the state. In a long-pending move, the government has officially issued transfer orders for 293 Police Inspectors (Civil) and 74 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs-Civil).

The transfers were approved during the Police Establishment Board meeting held on May 10, 2026. According to sources in the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), the reshuffle was undertaken to improve administrative efficiency and strengthen public service delivery.

Among the 293 transferred inspectors, several officers have been posted to important police stations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. A number of officers serving in the Lokayukta, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have now been shifted to law and order duties. At the same time, experienced officers have been posted to the Crime Branch and Intelligence divisions.

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Police stations such as Suryanagar, Madiwala and Chandra Layout have also witnessed changes in leadership as part of the reshuffle.

The government has also transferred 74 Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officers, bringing significant changes to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and DSP-level positions in several subdivisions. New officers are expected to take charge in Bengaluru Traffic Police, the Enforcement and Economic Crimes (EEC) wing and district-level police subdivisions.

The order stated that all transferred officers must be relieved immediately from their current postings and report to their new assignments without delay. Several officers who were awaiting posting orders have now been assigned active responsibilities.

The large-scale transfer exercise comes at a time when Karnataka police are managing high-profile events, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, along with weather-related challenges across several districts. The reshuffle is being viewed as a major administrative step aimed at strengthening policing and operational preparedness across the state.