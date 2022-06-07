Malaysia joins list of nations to condemn remarks on Prophet by former BJP leaders

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th June 2022 7:43 pm IST
Malaysia says 16 Chinese jets threatened its sovereignty

After a host of countries issued a condemnation of statements by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Mohammed, Malaysia has now joined the list and on Tuesday issued a statement strongly condemning the ‘defamatory’ remarks.

“Malaysia unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks by Indian politicians against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia has summoned the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia this afternoon and conveyed our total repudiation over this incident.

Also Read
Arab Parliament slams BJP’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Malaysia welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party’s officials due to their provocative remarks that has generated rage amongst Muslim Ummah. Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” Wisma Putra, the country’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

Several Muslim nations, including AfghanistanPakistanSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesQatarKuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Muslim World League have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

The Cairo-based Arab Parliament has also strongly condemned and rejected the “irresponsible remarks” made by two former spokespersons of the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button