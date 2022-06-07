Malaysia joins list of nations to condemn remarks on Prophet by former BJP leaders

After a host of countries issued a condemnation of statements by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Mohammed, Malaysia has now joined the list and on Tuesday issued a statement strongly condemning the ‘defamatory’ remarks.

“Malaysia unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks by Indian politicians against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia has summoned the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia this afternoon and conveyed our total repudiation over this incident.

Malaysia welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party’s officials due to their provocative remarks that has generated rage amongst Muslim Ummah. Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” Wisma Putra, the country’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a statement.

Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Muslim World League have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

The Cairo-based Arab Parliament has also strongly condemned and rejected the “irresponsible remarks” made by two former spokespersons of the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad.