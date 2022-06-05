Saudi Arabia condemns Indian officials statements insulting Prophet Muhammad

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday condemned the statements made by the suspended spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision of the ruling party in India to suspend its spokesman from work, and reiterated the Kingdom’s position calling for respect for beliefs and religions.

The ministry stressed its rejection of any violation of Islamic symbols as well as the infringement of the symbols and important figures of all religions.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن شجبها واستنكارها للتصريحات الصادرة عن المتحدثة باسم حزب بهاراتيا جانات الهندي، من إساءة للنبي محمد عليه الصلاة والسلام pic.twitter.com/qFakDeqNOL — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) June 5, 2022

On Sunday, the ruling party in India announced the suspension of its spokeswoman, against the background of an offensive statement to the Prophet Mosque, and expelled another official— Naveen Kumar Jindal for the same matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said it had suspended party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in response to comments about the Prophet Muhammad she made during a televised debate.

Also Read BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Jindal amid global backlash

In a statement on its website, the party added that it respects all religions, saying, “The BJP strongly condemns any religious symbols insulting any religion.”

Bharatiya Janata Party @BJP4India has issued a statement vis-a-vis religeous tolerance and freedom to all to practice their religion. It has denounced insults to any religion. @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/rCWYWxk1MV — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 5, 2022

On June 1, senior BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal also tweeted from his official Twitter page against the Prophet.

Initially, there was no response from the saffron party over the development. However, the news soon spread to the Arab countries who sharply criticized the Narendra Modi government for not taking any steps.

The hashtag #Except_Messenger_of_Allah_Ya_Modi continues to lead the communication platforms in several Arab and Islamic countries, in protest against the insulting tweet of the Prophet Muhammad, amid calls for a boycott of India.

Also Read Arab citizens reject Indian official’s insult to Prophet Muhammad

Reports of Indians, who serve a large percent of the working population in the Gulf countries, being laid off by their Arab bosses started surfacing on the internet.

Arabs have started removing Indian (Hindu) workers after the insult to prophet Muhammad (pbuh) by BJP leaders in India #stopinsulting_prophetmohammad

#إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي #الهند pic.twitter.com/jhFqp4RJC5 — South Asian Journal (@sajournal1) June 5, 2022

‘Boycott India’ tweets started trending on the internet. In fact, the Grand Mufti of Oman along with Twitter handles with a large following have called for the boycott.

This is the list of some major brands of India. Boycott these products as revenue will be used for oppression of our Muslim brothers in India #إلا_رسول_الله_يا_مودي pic.twitter.com/7u0j4slYQT — Sinking Human (@samiir19oct) June 4, 2022

إن الاجتراء الوقح البذيء من الناطق الرسمي باسم الحزب المتطرف الحاكم في الهند على رسول الإسلام ﷺ وعلى زوجه الطاهرة أم المؤمنين عائشة رضي الله عنها هو حرب على كل مسلم في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها، وهو أمر يستدعي أن يقوم المسلمون كلهم قومة واحدة pic.twitter.com/T58Ya1dGox — أحمد بن حمد الخليلي (@AhmedHAlKhalili) June 4, 2022

There were also reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves.

Just IN:— Superstores in Saudia Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain remove Indian products after insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad by Indian PM Modi's close aide. — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) June 5, 2022

Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summons India’s envoy

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of India to the country, and handed him an official note, expressing the disappointment of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks.

Kuwait on Sunday summoned the Indian ambassador to Doha to condemn the statements of an official of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Prophet Muhammad.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned India’s ambassador to Tehran over an “insult to the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show,” according to state media.