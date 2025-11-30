Malnutrition persists as winter threatens Gaza’s children: UNICEF

Gaza Strip: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that high levels of malnutrition, coupled with worsening winter conditions, continue to threaten children’s lives in the Gaza Strip.

According to UNICEF, nearly 9,300 children under five were identified with acute malnutrition in October. While lower than the 11,746 cases reported in September and the 14,363 recorded in August, the figure remains one of the highest monthly admissions on record. It is also nearly five times the number reported during the earlier ceasefire in February 2025.

Also Read Palestinian death toll in Gaza crosses 70,000 amid ongoing strikes

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said progress remains limited. “Thousands of children under five remain acutely malnourished in Gaza,” she said. “Too many children are still facing hunger, illness and exposure to cold temperatures. Every minute counts to protect these children.”

Food access remains limited

UNICEF said more food has entered Gaza in recent weeks, slightly easing market prices. However, essential items—particularly animal-source foods—are still largely unavailable or unaffordable.

A UNICEF survey conducted in October found that two in three children under five ate from only two or fewer food groups, mainly:

Bread

Grains

Flour

High levels of malnutrition continue to endanger children’s lives in the Gaza Strip.



The onset of winter weather is accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.



Learn more: https://t.co/x2qe8X56Ll pic.twitter.com/WNwat5BvrB — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 28, 2025

Winter worsens risks

The onset of winter has heightened risks for displaced families. Heavy rainfall has flooded shelters, with sewage-contaminated water spreading into crowded areas. Many families lack:

Warm clothing

Blankets

Proper shelter from the cold

UNICEF warned that the combination of disease, poor sanitation and inadequate protection from winter weather poses a serious threat, particularly for malnourished children with low fat and muscle reserves.

Maysaa, a mother of five, said her family fled their home with nothing. “We lost all our clothes before the ceasefire when our home was threatened, and we had only ten minutes to flee,” she said. “The rain and cold temperatures are making life extremely challenging.”

A displaced mother and her children stand outside their makeshift shelter in Gaza, where rains and cold temperatures are making life extremely challenging. Photo: UNICEF

Call for urgent access

UNICEF warned that winter supplies are not being replenished fast enough, with significant volumes of aid still awaiting entry at border crossings.

The agency called for the safe, rapid and unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, urging all parties to open crossings, simplify clearance procedures and prioritise life-saving supplies, including water treatment chemicals and parts required to repair damaged water and sanitation systems.

The Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, November 29, that at least 70,100 people have been killed since Israel’s war on the territory began on 7 October 2023, with more than 170,900 wounded. These deaths continue despite a United States-brokered ceasefire with Hamas that came into effect last month.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on Friday, November 28, that 535 Israeli violations have been documented since the ceasefire took hold.