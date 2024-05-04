Mamata accuses PM Modi govt of turning democracy into jail

Birnagar (WB): Claiming that the BJP has not been able to deliver on its promise of “acche din” (good days), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was turning “democracy into a jail.”

She claimed that though the saffron party was repeatedly saying that the BJP-led NDA would get above 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, it would ‘lose’ the elections.

Addressing an election rally here in Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district, the TMC supremo asked, “Where is the acche din promised by them (BJP)?”

Banerjee claimed that the BJP is planning to make “one nation, one party, one government, one leader, and send all others to jail.”

She alleged that the Modi-led government was turning “democracy into a jail.”

Banerjee asked whether the BJP was a washing machine, alleging that anyone accused of illegalities becomes clean if they join the saffron party.

She accused the BJP of making false claims of providing various reliefs to the people from electricity to cooking gas or free ration.

“We have delivered on promises made by us, from Lakshmir Bhandar to free healthcare under the Swasthya Sathi project,” she said.

The TMC boss claimed that those who are already citizens of India were being asked to make applications for getting it again under the CAA.

Ranaghat constituency has a significant Matua population, over whose citizenship issue the BJP and the TMC have been sparring for quite a long time.

“I cannot make false promises like (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi,” the chief minister said, asserting that she makes only those incentives that she can keep.

Banerjee accused the Centre of not giving West Bengal its financial dues on account of GST collection.