Mamata backs CJP protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal

Banerjee was speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport after returning from Delhi, where she attended an INDIA bloc meeting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, October 2, extended her support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Banerjee was speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport after returning from Delhi, where she attended an INDIA bloc meeting.

“We are fully supporting the Cockroach (Janta) Party and all the young generation and students. And my humble request, please stop these atrocities,” she said.

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Subhan Bakery

Banerjee was responding to questions about the CJP’s agitation in Delhi and Mumbai, seeking Kumar’s resignation as CEC.

She had in August also extended support to a CJP protest in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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