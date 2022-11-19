Mamata dials new Bengal Guv, exchanges pleasantries

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up C V Ananda Bose, the newly appointed governor of the state, and exchanged pleasantries with him, a senior official in the secretariat said on Saturday.

Banerjee telephoned Bose on Friday evening and spoke with him for around 10 minutes and they exchanged pleasantries during the conversation, the official told PTI.

Bose, a retired IAS officer, is yet to assume office as the new governor of West Bengal.

He replaced Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the vice presidential candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Incidentally, the state government and Dhankhar were at loggerheads over several issues, including the law and order situation, since he assumed office in July 2019.

