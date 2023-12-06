Mamata expresses solidarity with cyclone-affected people of Tamil Nadu, Andhra

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed solidarity with cyclone Michaung-affected people of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

She also lauded the efforts of her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin for his efforts to address the situation there.

“My heart goes out to the disaster victims of Tamil Nadu where the cyclone Michaung has taken a toll of 16 human lives and caused much damage otherwise too,” Banerjee wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“My brother CM Stalin @mkstalin is leading the disaster management operations valiantly, and I express my solidarity and support to him and the distressed people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Support and solidarity to the affected in Andhra Pradesh too,” she added.

