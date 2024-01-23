Mamata slams BJP led Centre on probe into Netaji’s death

Kolkata, J) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said it’s a shame for the nation that even after so many years of the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people don’t know what happened to the leader nor do they have the date of his death.

She also hit out at the BJP-ruled central government for not keeping their promise of investigating Netaji’s disappearance.

In an apparent reference to the Centre declaring a half-day holiday in central government offices for Ram temple’s consecration ceremony on Monday, Banerjee said these days holidays are declared for political advertisements, but nothing is announced for those who gave up their lives fighting for the country’s freedom.

“It’s India’s bad luck that even after so many years we do not have Netaji’s death date. We do not know what happened to him. It’s a shame,” Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of Bose here.

The country is celebrating Netaji’s 127th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

“BJP promised to investigate Netaji’s disappearance before coming to power but forgot after that. For 20 years, I tried to make Netaji’s birth anniversary a national holiday but failed; please forgive me,” she said.