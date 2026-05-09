Mamata updates bio on X, Facebook after Bengal poll defeat

Banerjee had been the leader of the House in the three previous assemblies.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 5:35 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee updates social media bios after Bengal poll defeat, amid large public gathering in Kolkat.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee new social media profile

Kolkata: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, May 9, updated her profile on social media platforms X and Facebook and described herself as “Founder Chairperson, All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)”.

The bio changed on a day BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister after the saffron party trounced the Trinamool Congress in the elections for the 18th West Bengal assembly.

Banerjee, who led the Trinamool Congress to power for the first time in 2011, ending the 34-year Left Front rule in the state, had been the leader of the House in the three previous assemblies.

Subhan Bakery

Despite the TMC’s electoral defeat, Banerjee did not resign as Chief Minister after the poll results were announced, alleging irregularities in the election process and claiming that discrepancies and manipulation in nearly 100 seats contributed to her party’s loss.

Senior TMC leaders have also alleged misuse of central agencies and irregularities during counting and polling, charges rejected by the Election Commission and the BJP.

The BJP bagged 207 seats in the 294-member assembly.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 5:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button