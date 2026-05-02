Man arrested for using fake number plate in Hyderabad

Yadaiah had 49 pending traffic challans amounting to Rs 20,815, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 8:04 pm IST
Man standing next to a scooter with a fake number plate in Hyderabad, police arresting suspect for using.

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly tampering with his two-wheeler’s number plate to evade traffic challans.

Kolimi Yadaiah, who works as an office boy, Vivek Nagar, Chikkadpally. According to police, he was caught moving suspiciously on his Honda Activa with a modified number plate.

He altered his vehicle registration number from TS09GF1079 to TS09GE1079 by affixing a sticker, with the intention of misleading enforcement authorities.

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Yadaiah had 49 pending traffic challans amounting to Rs 20,815, police said.

During the operation, police seized the Honda Activa with the tampered number plate.

Based on the findings, a case has been registered against the accused at Chikkadpally Police Station under Sections 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 80(A) read with 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The case has been booked as Crime No. 141/2026.

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Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 8:04 pm IST

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