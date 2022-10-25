Man arrested for vandalism of police post in Delhi

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising a police post and setting ablaze his motorcycle in an inebriated condition in central Delhi’s Khan Market area, officials said on Tuesday.

Officers at the Tughlaq Road police station received information around 7.30 am on Sunday about the vandalism at the police post and the burning of a motorcycle, a senior officer said.

The police reached the spot and found the accused Nadeem, a resident of Hauz Rani, behaving aggressively under the influence of alcohol. He was later overpowered, the officer said.

Nadeem works in an Indian bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider.

Purported videos of the incident circulating on social media show a man, wearing black clothes and a cap, breaking the glasses of the police post with bricks while a motorcycle is burning at the front. Another video shows two police personnel holding him and making him sit inside a police vehicle.

He damaged the mirrors of the police post and burnt his motorcycle and some standees (banners) of the Delhi Police, the officer said.

A case under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat ter), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The police said Nadeem tried to set the police post ablaze. He was very aggressive at that time and also threatening the public.

He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody and investigation is in progress, they said.

Nadeem was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the police said, adding that he had some personal issues and also seemed to have some grudge against the police.