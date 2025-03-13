Man bludgeons mother to death in Rangareddy

Prakash attacked her with a stick and a gas cylinder in the house when she was fast asleep.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th March 2025 3:10 pm IST
Man bludgeons mother to death with in Rallaguda
Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her son in Hyderabad’s Rallaguda on Wednesday, March 12.

The woman was identified as Chandrakala, 55, who had been living with her family. The accused, identified as Prakash, 35, is an agricultural labourer who was addicted to alcohol. He often quarreled with his mother over trivial issues.

On Wednesday, Prakash yet again quarreled with Chandrakala. The same day, he attacked her with a stick and an LPG cylinder while she was asleep.

She died on the spot, a case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

The woman’s body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. The police have launched a search for Prakash who is absconding.

