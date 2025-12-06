Man buys new car for baby’s comfort; Internet crowns him ‘Perfect Father’

In a widely praised gesture, a father bought a new car after his baby had difficulties in the old one, instantly winning hearts online.

A woman shared a post on X, titled, “My husband never bothered to upgrade his car in so many years, saying, ‘this does the job right?’ Our baby had difficulty travelling in one short trip, man got a new car the next week. Priorities.”

Kanupriya also shared the pictures of her husband in the new car as well as the old car. A decision that usually takes days or even months, the father’s quick choice to buy a new car drew widespread attention for how swiftly he prioritised his baby’s needs.

From the pictures, the older car looks like a Hyundai Santro Xing, on the smaller side of vehicles, while the newer car, a Hyundai Creta, is a much more spacious one to accommodate more easily.

The baby’s car seat reportedly didn’t fit properly, there was limited space for the stroller, and the ride was bumpier due to the car’s poor suspension.

Kanupriya’s post stood out not for luxury or show, but for the sentiment behind the decision. Since the car, according to her, they have been using the car for 14 years.

My husband never bothered to upgrade his car in so many years saying “this does the job right?”



Our baby had difficulty travelling in one short trip, man got a new car the next week. Priorities. pic.twitter.com/LEgUXRab2h — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) December 6, 2025

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 7.98 lakh views and more than 8 thousand likes, with users responding emotionally and praising the father’s gesture.

One user wrote, “Perfect father.” Another comment read, “That’s what fathers work day and night for, to give every possible luxury to their families.”

Some comments highlighted the ‘dad instinct’ of being ready at all times to spend for their children.

“The ‘Dad Instinct’ is real! We men can drive a rusty box with wheels for 15 years, but the moment the baby is uncomfortable, the wallet opens instantly. ​Great upgrade!”