Man dies by suicide after being caught in drunk driving test in Shivarampally

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man, B Bhanuchander, died by suicide on railway tracks near Shivarampally railway station, Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred minutes after he was allegedly caught in a drunk driving test while riding his employer’s bike.

Before taking the extreme step, Bhanuchander made a distressing phone call to his mother, informing her about the situation.

“I do not even have a driving licence. This is my last call. My phone will be switched off soon,” he told her, according to police reports. Following this call, his phone was switched off.

The Kacheguda Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and stated that the exact reasons behind the suicide are under investigation.

“Based on the post-mortem examination (PME) report and other details, the exact cause of his death and the reasons behind the suicide would be known,” an official said.

Bhanuchander’s family informed the police that he worked for a jeweller in Abids. On Saturday evening, after finishing work, he left for his home in Langar Houz on his employer’s bike.

During his journey, he was reportedly stopped and caught in a drunk driving test. However, he did not specify which police personnel stopped him or where the incident occurred.

Railway authorities alerted the railway police after discovering his body on the tracks.

The officers then informed Bhanuchander’s family about the incident. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to his death.