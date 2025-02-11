Man dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Meerpet over financial issues

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Meerpet on Monday, February 10. He was allegedly distressed over financial issues.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old P Shyam Prasad who lived with his family. For the past few months, Prasad was facing a financial crisis and could not pay his children’s school fees. While his wife was away, Prasad entered a room and hung himself to a ceiling fan.

Speaking to Siasat.com Meerpet inspector of police K Nagaraju said, “Prasad died by suicide on Monday afternoon due to financial issues. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”

