Man forced to wash Brahmin’s feet, drink the water in Madhya Pradesh

A man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin and drink the water for sharing an AI-generated image showing another villager with a garland of shoes. Four men have been booked in relation to the case, The Hindu reported.

The incident occurred in a temple in Satariya village on October 10, where Purushottam Kushwaha was ordered to wash Anuj Pandey’s feet “to apologise for sharing an AI-edited picture of him wearing a shoe garland.”

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, showing Kushwaha surrounded by locals, being instructed to wash Pandey’s feet.

According to the FIR, on October 6, Kushwaha had an argument with Pandey after the village decided to prohibit the sale and consumption of liquor.

Kushwaha posted the picture on Instagram after the argument, which locals found “objectionable”. Even though he swiftly deleted the post, he was taken to the temple and forced to apologise to Pandey and the Brahmin community. They also imposed Rs 5,100 as “penalty.”

In the video, Kushwaha says, “I am apologising to the Brahmin community. Such a mistake will not happen again. We will keep worshipping the Brahmins.”

Pandey, along with three of his relatives, have been booked under Sections 296 (Obscene acts and songs), 196(1) (Promoting enmity between different groups), and 3(5) (constructive liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya sanhita (BNS). Additionally, a probe has been launched.

Congress took to X, slamming the ruling party over the incident, calling it a “disgrace to humanity”.

“Purushottam Kushwaha was threatened and forced to declare that he would worship Brahmins for the rest of his life. This incident is a disgrace to humanity. It is against the country’s Constitution. The Constitution grants equal status to every citizen of the country. Such incidents happening with Dalits and Backward Classes are a blot on the entire country and society,” the party wrote on X.