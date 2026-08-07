Man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting minor in Latur

In its order on Thursday, the district and sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the 21-year-old convict, identified as Rushikesh Bhagwan Narwade, said officials.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Hand gripping a barbell during weightlifting exercise, focusing on strength and fitness.
Representational image

Latur: A court in Maharashtra’s Latur district has sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

In its order on Thursday, the district and sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the 21-year-old convict, identified as Rushikesh Bhagwan Narwade, said officials.

According to the police, a case was registered against Narwade under the POCSO Act in May 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenager multiple times.

Subhan Bakery

During the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Mangesh Mahindrakar effectively argued the prosecution’s case, said officials. The conviction was supported by witness testimony, scientific evidence and the investigation carried out by the police, they added.

The court said the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against Narwade. It then handed him a 20-year jail term.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button