Man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting minor in Latur

Latur: A court in Maharashtra’s Latur district has sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

In its order on Thursday, the district and sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the 21-year-old convict, identified as Rushikesh Bhagwan Narwade, said officials.

According to the police, a case was registered against Narwade under the POCSO Act in May 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenager multiple times.

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During the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Mangesh Mahindrakar effectively argued the prosecution’s case, said officials. The conviction was supported by witness testimony, scientific evidence and the investigation carried out by the police, they added.

The court said the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against Narwade. It then handed him a 20-year jail term.