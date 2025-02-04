Man gets 20 yrs for raping minor in Telangana’s Jagtial

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by Jagtial court for raping a minor.

The accused has been identified as Sunkala Srinivas.

The case was registered at Jagtial town police station under the POCSO Act and SC/ST (POA) Amendment Act.

The public prosecutor along with court duty officers presented the evidence before Additional Principal District and Sessions Judge who found the accused guilty and pronounced the verdict.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Labourer gets 20 yrs for raping minor

Earlier, a 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a five-year-old girl at his residence in Secunderabad. The incident occurred in November 2023.

The accused has been identified as Lingala Deepak, who worked as a labourer.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and ordered the accused to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim. The sentence also includes a six-month default imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

He was convicted under Section 5(m) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376-AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

