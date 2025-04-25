Man hacked to death by father in Nirmal

Initial investigations suggest that long-standing disputes between the father and his son may have led to the crime.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th April 2025 6:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his father in Mallapur village, Laxmanchanda mandal of Nirmal district on Friday morning, April 15.

The victim has been identified as Govardhan Reddy.

According to reports, the victim was attacked while he was asleep around 3 am. He was found dead on his bed with severe head and neck injuries.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence. Initial investigations suggest that long-standing disputes between the father, Erranna, a daily wage farm labourer and his son may have led to the crime.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case has been registered. Police took the accused into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

