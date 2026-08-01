Man hacked to death over land dispute in Nagarkurnool

According to the Kollapur police, Mallaiah was involved in a land dispute with some people for the past eight years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old rural medical practitioner was hacked to death in Nagarkurnool over an alleged land dispute on Friday, July 31.

The incident occurred in Pentalavelli village of Kollapur mandal when the RMP, Bogini Mallaiah, was attacked by three people outside his clinic. Mallaiah was a native of Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh. He had migrated to Pentalavelli around 35 years ago and worked as an RMP in the village.

Eight-year-old land dispute

According to the Pentlavelli police, Mallaiah had been involved in a land dispute with some people for the past eight years. On Friday, Mallaiah visited the Kollapur court in connection with the case and returned to his clinic.

Subhan Bakery

While he was working, two women and a man allegedly arrived at the clinic and threw red chilli powder on Mallaiah. The accused reportedly dragged him on the street and attacked him with sickles, killing Mallaiah on the spot.

The murder led to tension in the village, and several shops were shut down. After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and shifted the body for a postmortem. Mallaiah is survived by his wife and two sons.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pentlavelli police said, “The incident occurred at 8 PM in the Pentlavelli Village. A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The police said that an investigation has been initiated and the accused are yet to be arrested.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button