Man hacked to death over suspicion of sorcery in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was hacked to death in Telangana’s Asifabad district on Saturday, November 1.

The deceased, Hanumanth Rao, was attacked with an axe by the accused Sidam Vinod following an argument. While Rao died on the spot, his wife, Bojju Bai, sustained injuries when she tried to intervene. Her condition is said to be stable.

Based on a complaint filed by Rao’s family, the Thiryani police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

In April this year, a 37-year-old man was hacked to death by his father in Nirmal district. The victim was identified as Govardhan Reddy. The victim was attacked while he was asleep at 3:00 AM. He was found dead on his bed with severe head and neck injuries.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence. Initial investigations suggest that long-standing disputes between the father, Erranna, a daily wage farm labourer and his son may have led to the crime.