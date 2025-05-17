Man held in Ghatkesar for blackmailing, stalking minor

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested by the Ghatkesar police for allegedly blackmailing and stalking a minor.

The accused has been identified as Avinash Reddy.

According to reports, Avinash and the victim had gone on a college trip about six months ago. During the trip, the accused took several pictures of the victim, some of which also included the victim’s friend.

Around two weeks ago, Avinash allegedly contacted the minor, demanding cash and gold. He threatened to leak the pictures on social media if his demands were not met. Alarmed by the threats, the victim’s parents approached the Ghatkesar police, who registered a case and arrested the accused.