Man kills wife, son before ending own life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and son before taking his own life at Bandlaguda in Rajendranagar over financial problems.

The accused, Anand, was involved in the dairy business, according to the police. Anand and his wife, Indira, were married in 2020. It was the second marriage for both of them.

Over the years, Anand developed online gambling addiction and started losing money. He engaged in arguments over petty issues and consumed alcohol regularly, which resulted in significant financial losses. He reportedly sold Indra’s gold ornaments and car to pay off his debts.

In an attempt to reconcile, elders from both families intervened, holding meetings to counsel the couple. However, tensions persisted, and on Monday, April 8, another heated argument erupted as he wanted to sell the apartment as well.

Indira reached out to her parents in Chevella, Vikarabad district, expressing her desire to end her own life and that of her son due to the ongoing conflicts. Her parents advised her to wait until they could arrive in the evening to assist in resolving the situation.

Before they could arrive, Anand killed his wife and son before ending his life by consuming poisonous substances. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

The police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.