Man stabbed to death by live-in partner’s son in Saroornagar

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old financier was stabbed to death by his live-in partner’s son in Saroornagar late on Sunday, March 30.

The victim has been identified as Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Karmanghat.

According to reports, the victim had been in a live-in relationship with Gowramma and was residing with her and her younger daughter at Janaki Enclave in Saroornagar. Meanwhile, Gowramma’s son, Pavan, a photographer by profession, lived separately and did not stay with the couple.

Recently, tensions arose between Venkateshwarlu and Gowramma when he allegedly accused her of infidelity. The accusations reportedly led to frequent arguments between them. Pavan, upon learning about the allegations, became furious. On Sunday night, he went to his mother’s house armed with a knife.

Upon reaching the residence, Pavan confronted Venkateshwarlu and questioned him over his accusations against Gowramma. A heated altercation ensued, during which Pavan, in a fit of rage, attacked Venkateshwarlu with the knife.

He stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Upon hearing the incident, neighbors rushed to the house and found Venkateshwarlu lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Saroornagar police, upon receiving the information, arrived at the scene and registered a case.

Officials have launched a search for the accused, who is currently absconding.