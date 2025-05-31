Man tries to set wife ablaze after she refuses to have sex; arrested

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife ablaze and leaving her with severe burn injuries following an argument in Mumbai’s Chembur area, a police official said on Saturday.

Dinesh Awhad wanted to have sexual intercourse with his wife on Friday afternoon but she refused claiming she was getting late for work, the RCF police station official said.

“The woman works as a domestic help. Amid the argument that broke out on her refusal to have sex, the woman poured kerosene on herself in anger. While she could not light a match, Awhad ignited a piece of paper from the gas stove and threw it at her. She suffered serious burn injuries and has been admitted in civic-run Sion hospital,” the official said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Awhad was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for attempt to murder and other offences, he added.