Man, who breached Nitish’s security, was job seeker

Patna: A man, who breached Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s security, was a job seeker from Munger district and wanted employment on compassionate grounds.

After the man identified as Nitish Mandal entered zone D of the chief minister’s security, he was overpowered and taken out of the premises.

“We have detained the person and quizzed him on breaching the security of the chief minister during the Independence Day celebration,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

“Nitish Mandal said his father Rajeshwar Mandal was a Bihar Military Police Jawan who died on duty during the election in 1996. He said that his father was deployed on election duty and met with an explosion while returning home. We have conveyed the message to the chief minister and Bihar police headquarters,” Singh added.

“The chief minister has directed the Bihar DGP to look into the matter,” Singh said.

When asked why he chose such a way to meet the chief minister, he said that he was told by someone that such an act may attract the attention of the chief minister and he will get the job.

“At the time of death of his father, he may have been a minor boy and hence he did not get the job,” Singh said.