Mana Ooru, Mana Badi: Nizamabad Collector sends notice to employees over slow progress

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy sent memos to several officials, including Armor Municipal Commissioner Jagadishwar, for the tardy progress of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi Scheme on Friday.

The collector expressed his distress about the authorities’ failure to complete the construction of school buildings and other infrastructures after reviewing the Mana Ooru Mana Badi Scheme’s works.

He sent memos to Deputy Executive Engineer Bhumesh, MPDO Gopalakrishna of Edapally, and MPDO Ramulu of Indalwai, expressing his displeasure with their work. He issued a warning that individuals who didn’t reach the goal would face harsh punishment.

The Collector instructed the officials to take action to ensure the program’s success after reviewing the second phase of Kanti Velugu arrangements, which are set to start on January 18. He instructed the administrators to widely publicize the initiative in each mandal.