Manchu Manoj demands fair probe in POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj on Monday, May 11, reacted to the ongoing POCSO case registered against Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, demanding a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation into the allegations involving a minor girl.

Taking to X, Manoj said the incident had left him “deeply disturbed” and stressed that justice should not be influenced by power, political position or social status.

“I strongly believe the #POCSO Act was created to make sure every minor girl gets justice no matter what. Power, position, influence or status should never come in the way. Every girl deserves equal justice under the Constitution and the law,” he posted.

The actor further said that cases involving minors require “real urgency, transparency and accountability,” warning that “any delay, silence or selective action only damages public faith in the justice system.”

“This is not about politics or personalities. Truth must come out and justice must prevail. I sincerely hope the investigation and every legal procedure is carried out with urgency, fairness and transparency, free from any pressure or influence,” Manoj added.

Also Read BRS leader seeks lookout circular for Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case

The recent POCSO case involving Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar Garu, has deeply disturbed me.



I strongly believe the #POCSO Act was created to make sure every minor girl gets justice no matter what.



Power, position,… — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 11, 2026

POCSO case against Bandi Sai Bhageerath

The remarks come amid intensifying political and public attention over the POCSO case registered at Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl. The girl’s mother alleged that Bhageerath, who was reportedly in a relationship with her daughter, had sexually harassed the minor.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed Director General of Police C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the matter after concerns were raised over the delay in police action.

Meanwhile, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar alleged that police were shielding the accused and demanded a lookout notice against Bhageerath. The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought a report from Cyberabad Police after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the case.

Bhageerath has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the girl’s family. Police said the investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the findings.