Mangaluru airport gets advanced runway lighting system

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has achieved a major milestone in aviation safety with the successful commissioning of the Precision Approach Lighting (PAL) Category-I system for Runway 24 following approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The development is expected to significantly enhance operational safety and improve landing precision, especially during low-visibility conditions.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said the advanced lighting system has been designed to provide pilots with enhanced visual guidance during the critical final stages of landing. The technology is particularly beneficial for operations at Mangaluru’s tabletop airport, where precise landing procedures are crucial.

According to airport officials, the PAL Category-I system will help pilots maintain better situational awareness during adverse weather conditions, thereby improving safety and operational efficiency. The new facility is expected to reduce go-arounds, diversions and landing challenges associated with low visibility.

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The airport described the project as one of the most unique airfield lighting installations in India. The approach lighting system extends up to 900 metres from the runway threshold and is equipped with Airfield Lighting Intelligent Management Systems (ALIMS) mounted on specially designed lattice towers.

Several of these towers reportedly rise higher than the iconic Qutub Minar, highlighting the scale and engineering complexity involved in the project. Airport authorities said the facility is only the second of its kind in Asia, placing Mangaluru International Airport among a select group of airports worldwide equipped with such sophisticated infrastructure.

The installation involved mounting precision approach lights on tall lattice structures, a design rarely seen globally and considered a distinctive feature of the project. Each of the 17 lattice structures is fitted with a barrett containing four lights, along with centrally positioned sequenced flashing lights that provide clear visual guidance to approaching aircraft. The lighting units can also be lowered to ground level for maintenance purposes.

MgIAL emphasized that the project was completed with a zero-accident record throughout the construction phase, demonstrating strict adherence to safety, planning and execution standards.

Airport officials highlighted several benefits of the PAL Category-I system, including improved runway visibility, enhanced pilot awareness, safer operations at the tabletop airport, reduced missed approaches and seamless integration with advanced lighting controls.

“The commissioning of the PAL system reflects the airport’s continued focus on adopting cutting-edge technologies to strengthen aviation safety and enhance passenger confidence,” an airport spokesperson said.

Mangaluru International Airport is part of the Adani Group’s airport network. Through Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the group operates seven functional airports across India, making it the country’s largest private airport operator. AAHL holds a 49 percent stake in MgIAL, while parent company Adani Enterprises Limited holds the remaining 51 percent stake.

The commissioning of the PAL Category-I system marks another significant step in modernising airport infrastructure and reinforcing Mangaluru’s position as one of India’s technologically advanced aviation hubs.