Manipur teen forced pork consumption by Meitei militants

A Meitei militant group Arambai Tenggol (AT) in Manipur has been accused of torturing and forcing an 18-year-old boy to consume pork.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred on January 4 after the boy identified as Tampakmayum Akhtar from Kwakta Ward No. 2 was summoned by the Arambai Tenggol Heingang Unit under allegations of misconduct with a Meitei girl, Jenita, working at the Kafye Café in Keishampat, Imphal.

However, Akhtar denied these allegations and said that he, Jenita, and another friend worked at the same café and often engaged in casual conversations. He further claimed that he “jokingly” told his friend that he loved Jenita, she misinterpreted his words and informed her brother and the AT group.

Jenita’s account is however different she stated that Akhtar had proposed and wanted to marry her but she refused. She claimed he misbehaved following the rejection.

While talking to reporters, Akhtar narrated his ordeal stating that he was tied up, physically assaulted and forced to consume pork which he described as offensive to his Islamic religious beliefs.

He also alleged that Korounganba Khuman, the leader of the group, had hammered nails into his hands and made inflammatory accusations about the Muslim community.

Manipur, 4 January, 2025.



Community response

Several Muslim organisations including Anjuman Isla E Musra and All Manipur Muslim Students’ Organisation strongly condemned the incident and demanded an explanation from the Arambai Tenggol group, warning of further action if their demand are not met.

This took place amid ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur. Earlier, Amnesty International reported that militant groups like Arambai Tenggol in the state have gained notoriety for their actions with authorities failing to hold them accountable.