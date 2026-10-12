Manja cuts 20-year-old biker’s neck in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was injured in the neck by a manja while out on a bike with friends in the Jeedimetla Police Station limits on Sunday morning, October 11.

Police identified him as Manish, a native of Bihar who lives in Ayodhyanagar, Qutbullapur.

The incident took place around 9.30 am. The string cut across Manish’s neck and he fell from the bike, bleeding from the wound. His friends and passers-by called an ambulance.

The ambulance staff stopped the bleeding and took him to a local hospital. Police said he is out of danger.

No case has been registered. Police did not confirm whether the string was Chinese manja, the nylon kite string that the National Green Tribunal banned across the country in 2017.