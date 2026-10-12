Manja cuts 20-year-old biker’s neck in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla

The injured was identified as Manish, a native of Bihar and a resident of Ayodhyanagar, Qutbullapur.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Close-up of a wooden spool with red thread, used for kite flying.
Manjha

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was injured in the neck by a manja while out on a bike with friends in the Jeedimetla Police Station limits on Sunday morning, October 11.

Police identified him as Manish, a native of Bihar who lives in Ayodhyanagar, Qutbullapur.

The incident took place around 9.30 am. The string cut across Manish’s neck and he fell from the bike, bleeding from the wound. His friends and passers-by called an ambulance.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The ambulance staff stopped the bleeding and took him to a local hospital. Police said he is out of danger.

No case has been registered. Police did not confirm whether the string was Chinese manja, the nylon kite string that the National Green Tribunal banned across the country in 2017.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button