MANUU adds new Industrial Chemistry, Bioinformatics, and Filmmaking courses

Prospective students can now apply for various merit-based courses available at the main Hyderabad campus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:17 pm IST
MANUU
MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is adding new master’s degrees in Industrial Chemistry, Bioinformatics, and Film Making starting in the 2026-27 academic year.

The filmmaking course will be provided under self-financing. The university separately introduced part-time PG Diplomas in Alternative Dispute Resolution and Cyber Law and Digital Governance at the Hyderabad and Darbhanga campuses.

Prospective students can now apply for various merit-based courses available at the main Hyderabad campus, satellite branches, teacher education colleges, and polytechnics nationwide.

Subhan Bakery

The PhD level has a total of 127 programmes under eight schools of studies and 19 departments across the country.

Students can also apply for a new certificate course in Jewellery Design, which is available only at the Hyderabad campus.

Candidates can find the digital prospectus and application forms on the official portal at manuu.edu.in/Regular-Admissions. All online submissions must be completed by June 10. Students are asked to contact admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or 040-23006612 (Ext. 1801) for assistance.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:17 pm IST

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