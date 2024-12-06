Maoist party calls for Telangana bandh on December 9

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI-Maoist) called for a state-wide bandh on December 9, in its response to the encounter between Telangana Greyhounds and Maoists in the Chalapaka forest area in Eturunagaram mandal of Mulugu district on December 1, which claimed the lives of seven Maoists including key Maoist leader Badru.

In a letter released by Maoist party spokesperson Jagan on Thursday, December 5, the banned outfit has called for the closure of all educational institutions and shops across the state.

The Maoists alleged that Telangana Greyhounds used a “traitor of revolution” as a covert in their operation, laced the food served to them at a tribal hamlet near Polkamma Vagu on November 30 with poison, caught and tortured them, before shooting them dead from a close range at 4 am on December 1.

CPI (Maoist) demanded the state government conduct an inquiry into what it claimed was a fake encounter, and to bring those police personnel responsible to justice.

“Congress government and its leaders must take full responsibility for this incident. Congress is playing stooge to corporates in the state. For their profits, the Congress government is adopting the policies to loot. Congress is going ahead with Operation Kagaar as part of its plan to target the Maoist party, which has been spearheading the people’s movements against such policies. Incidents of encounters in Dameratogu, Raghunathapalem and Polkamma Vagu are a result of it,” the Maoist party claimed.

As a precautionary measure, the police department has alerted the leaders who have been on the hitlist of the Maoists to temporarily move away from the agency areas, in view of the bandh announced on December 9.

The slain Maoist leader Kurusam Mangu (Papanna, Badru) was a member of the Maoist party’s state committee, whereas A Mallaiah (Madhu, Koti) was a JMWP division committee member.

Muchaki Andal was the Yellandi-Narsampet area committee member, Muchaki Bume (Jamuna) was an area committee member, Punem Chotu (Kishore) was the regional company 2’s first platoon party committee member, Kartam Kamal was the regional company 2’s second platoon party committee member, and Jaisingh was Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur area committee member, the letter stated.