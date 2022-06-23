Maoists recruitment case: NIA arrests 3 including woman lawyer from city

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Chukka Shilpa, a practising advocate of the High Court and member of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organization of CPI (Maoist) from her residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Two other associates have also been arrested by the agency.

NIA conducted searches at 03 locations in Telangana in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad and arrested three accused namely Dongari Devendra,Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa.

The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of one college student, into the fold of proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist) by the members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organization of CPI(Maoist).

The case was initially registered as FIR.No.01/2022 January at Peddabayalu PS, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. NIA had re-registered the case June 3 and taken over the investigation. During the searches conducted today, incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized.

Based on the searches conducted today, NIA has arrested the three accused for their involvement in motivating and recruiting youth for the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist).