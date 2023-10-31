Maratha Quota stir: Sanjay Raut says Uddhav not invited for all-party meet

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has not been invited for an all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday to discuss the situation arising out of the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation, the opposition outfit’s leader, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday.

Slamming the Shiv Sena-led coalition government, Raut said while Maharashtra is burning, the Shinde dispensation is resorting to “shameless politics”.

“Leaders with just one or no MLA have been invited for the all-party meeting, but a party with 16 MLAs and six MPs has not been extended an invitation because Shiv Sena (UBT) has become an eyesore to them,” Raut said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

या सरकारचे करायचे काय?

महाराष्ट्र पेटलाय तरी यांचे निर्ल्लज्ज राजकरण सुरूच आहे. मराठा आरक्षणावर सर्व पक्षीय बैठक मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी बोलावली.त्या बैठकीचे निमंत्रण शिवसेनेला नाही.

शिवसेनेचे 16 आमदार व 6 खासदार आहेत. सर्वोच्च न्यायालयात खटला सुरू आहे.

एक आमदार असलेल्यांना आमंत्रण.एकही… pic.twitter.com/kQ0jdDtdCf — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 31, 2023

The Rajya Sabha MP, a close aide of Thackeray, asserted his party does not need any honour, but wants the long-pending issue of Maratha reservation to be resolved quickly.

Chief Minister Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state on Monday.

At the meeting, Shinde will apprise opposition leaders of the government’s plans to handle the situation and seek their support, said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

While activist Manoj Jarange’s indefinite fast in support of Maratha quota entered the 7th day on Tuesday, incidents of violence were witnessed in many parts of the state in the last two days.