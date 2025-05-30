Marriage between Jodha-Akbar a lie, says Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade made a shocking declaration, stating that history books that mention the marriage between Hindu Rajput princess Jodha Bai and Mughal Emperor Akbar are historically inaccurate and a lie.

Speaking at a public event in Udaipur, Bagade said, “It is said that Jodha and Akbar got married, and a film was also made on this story. History books say the same thing, but it is a lie… There was a king named Bharmal, and he got the daughter of a maid married to Akbar,” Bagade claimed.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade made a shocking declaration, stating that history books that mention the marriage between Hindu Rajput princess Jodha Bai and Mughal Emperor Akbar are historically inaccurate and a lie.



Speaking at a public event in Udaipur, Bagade said, "It is… pic.twitter.com/M3hI1bAMTN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 30, 2025

He further alleged that there is no mention of the marriage between the Rajput princess and the Mughal Emperor in Akbarnama, the official chronicle of Akbar’s reign. He also blames the British for hatching a conspiracy on the subject.

“The British changed the history of our heroes. They did not write it properly, and their version of history was initially accepted. Later, some Indians wrote history, but it was still influenced by the British,” the Rajasthan Governor claims.

The Governor said that the New Education Policy framed by the current regime will “rectify all historical inaccuracies.”

“With the New Education Policy, efforts are being made to prepare the new generation for future challenges while preserving our culture and glorious history,” he said.

Who is Jodha-Akbar

According to historians, the marriage between Emperor Akbar and Princess Jodha Bai was a political alliance between the Mughals and the Rajputs of Amber (present day Jaipur) that took place around 1562 CE.

Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar was the third and one of the greatest emperors of the Mughal dynasty. He was renowned for his impeccable administrative reforms, military conquests, and efforts to foster religious tolerance.

Jodha Bai was the daughter of Rajput king of Amber, Raja Bharmal. She was Akbar’s principal wives and took the name of Mariam-uz-Zamani after marriage. She is also the mother of Prince Salim, who later succeeded his father as Emperor Jahangir.

Although some historians argue Jodha Bai’s existence, it is often said that Emperor Akbar respected her religion and allowed her to remain a Hindu. She continued to worship in her own way and retained her cultural identity.

