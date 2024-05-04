Mass protests in Israel for release of hostages, early election

Tel Aviv: Thousands of Israelis protested in 70 locations on Saturday, May 4, demanding the release of hostages in Gaza Strip and calling for early elections.
It is organized by Change Generation, a movement established following the October 7, 2023, attack, to demand the release of hostages and a change in Israel’s leadership, Times of Israel reported.
As per Israeli media reports, the protest, just before Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, May 6, was held under the title “Never Again – It’s Now”.
Around 100,000 protesters, including hostage families, participated in a demonstration with banners featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and slogans like “Destroyer of Israel,” “Bring Them Home,” and “I Did It My Way.”
Protests in Tel Aviv led to the closure of the main street and strong anger against Netanyahu’s government.
Hundreds protested in front of Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea and at Karkur Junction on Route 65, demanding early elections and an exchange deal.
Watch the videos here
Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 34,600 deaths and 77,800 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.