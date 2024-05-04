Mass protests in Israel for release of hostages, early election

Tel Aviv: Thousands of Israelis protested in 70 locations on Saturday, May 4, demanding the release of hostages in Gaza Strip and calling for early elections.

It is organized by Change Generation, a movement established following the October 7, 2023, attack, to demand the release of hostages and a change in Israel’s leadership, Times of Israel reported.

As per Israeli media reports, the protest, just before Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, May 6, was held under the title “Never Again – It’s Now”.

Around 100,000 protesters, including hostage families, participated in a demonstration with banners featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and slogans like “Destroyer of Israel,” “Bring Them Home,” and “I Did It My Way.”

A demonstrator raises their hands with red paint while lying on the floor during a protest calling for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 4, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Protests in Tel Aviv led to the closure of the main street and strong anger against Netanyahu’s government.

Hundreds protested in front of Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea and at Karkur Junction on Route 65, demanding early elections and an exchange deal.

🚨BREAKING: MAJOR PROTESTS ACROSS ISRAEL.



Based on my sources Netanyahu tried to sabotage a hostage deal, causing mass protests (Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa), estimated number of protesters is around 100 thousand.



Video from Tel Aviv and Haifa. pic.twitter.com/QDiwbkLIMH — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 4, 2024

🇮🇱 100K PROTESTERS TAKE TO TEL AVIV TO DEMAND HOSTAGE RELEASE AND ELECTIONS



Israelis have gathered to protest for the release of hostages and early elections hours after the Israeli government stated it would not head to Cairo for ceasefire talks due to dissatisfaction with… https://t.co/nOGMi2hfGu pic.twitter.com/bILqgrGAq6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 4, 2024

אילה מצגר מעדכנת על תחילת שביתת רעב מחר מול שער שאול עד שיוסכם על עסקה.

בני משי pic.twitter.com/JFgOTBJodt — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) May 4, 2024



Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 34,600 deaths and 77,800 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.