Mayawati questions govt policies over ‘rising’ crimes against women across country

Lucknow: BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati expressed concern over “rising” crimes against women across the country and questioned governments’ intentions and policies on women’s safety.

“It is very sad to indulge in narrow politics of allegations and counter-allegations on the increasing incidents of crimes against women across the country including UP, Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, whereas this is the time for serious thinking whether there is a grave flaw in the intentions and policies of governments regarding women’s safety and respect?” the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said in a post on ‘X’ in Hindi on Sunday.

2. एक के बाद एक हो रहे ऐसे जघन्य अपराधों में प्रथमदृष्टया सरकार की लापरवाही एवं पुलिस की संलिप्तता स्थिति को और भी अधिक गंभीर बना रही है, जिसे त्याग कर सभी को निष्पक्ष व गंभीर होना बहुत जरूरी, ताकि ऐसे जघन्य अपराधों से होने वाली बदनामी से प्रदेश व देश को बचाया जा सके। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 22, 2024

She said that prima facie the “negligence” of governments and the “involvement” of police in such heinous crimes happening one after the other is making the situation even more serious.

Also Read Mayawati says BSP holds positive view on simultaneous election decision

“It is very important for everyone to abandon this negligence and be impartial and serious, so that the state and the country can be saved from the disrepute caused by such heinous crimes,” Mayawati said in her series of posts on ‘X’.