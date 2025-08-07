Mayor cautions against going out during rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the city on Thursday and more downpours expected in the next 24 hours, GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi has asked citizens to not venture out of homes except for emergencies.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor also asked GHMC officials to be on alert in the wake of the weather department’s warnings for heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) has issued an advance warning that heavy rains will occur in the Greater Hyderabad limits from Thursday, August 8, evening till the next morning.

Also Read No need to put KCR in jail, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Vijayalakshmi held a teleconference with all GHMC zonal commissioners, senior officials of GHMC departments, and deputy commissioners on Thursday evening.

The GHMC mayor also ordered that special attention be paid to water logging points to prevent traffic problems due to rains in Hyderabad.

For complaints or assistance related to rain, people in Hyderabad can contact the GHMC at 040-29555500, 040-21111111 or 9000113667, or file a complaint with HYDRAA.