MBBS in India: Telangana contributes 43 pc new seats in govt colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana state contributed nearly 43 percent to the new MBBS seats in government medical colleges across India. In the current academic year of 2023-24, a total of 2118 new MBBS seats were added by government medical colleges, out of which Telangana accounted for 900 seats.

It became possible due to the establishment of nine medical colleges in Telangana, which are set to commence their academic programs in the upcoming months.

Sharing the details, Telangana finance minister Harish Rao wrote, ‘Proud to share that 43% of MBBS seats newly added in government medical colleges in India are from #Telangana. 900 of the 2118 MBBS seats increased in government medical colleges in India for 2023-24 belongs to Telangana’

“These numbers will further go up once the remaining medical colleges get approval”, he added.

Proud to share that 43% of MBBS seats newly added in government medical colleges in India are from #Telangana.



900 of the 2118 MBBS seats increased in government medical colleges in India for 2023-24 belongs to Telangana



This is the testament to Hon’ble CM KCR’s vision of… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 4, 2023

Providing more advantages to the local candidates, the Telangana government recently released a Government Order (GO) that amended the Telangana State Medical College Admissions Rules. According to the revised GO, 100 percent of the seats in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, will be reserved exclusively for Telangana students.

Also Read Telangana: Nine new govt medical colleges add 900 MBBS seats

Previously, 85 percent of the seats were reserved for local candidates, while the remaining 15 percent allowed students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to compete for admission.