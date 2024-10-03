MEA rejects US report on worsening religious freedom in India

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has rubbished an annual report by the United States federal government commission that sheds light on the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India. The MEA has termed it as an attempt to “peddle a motivated movement.”

The report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), states that misinformation and disinformation have been used to incite communal violence in India.

The report further points out the series of attacks on minorities in India in 2024 where individuals have been assaulted, killed or lynched as well as places of worship, mostly from the minority communities, have been demolished. “These events constitute particularly severe violations of religious freedom,” the report states.

Rejecting the report, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Center’s views on the “biased organisation with a political agenda” are well-known.

Our response to media queries regarding Country Update on India in the US Commission on International Religious Freedom report:https://t.co/NPNfWd7QE9 pic.twitter.com/8m1xQ97dyK — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 3, 2024

“It continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a motivated narrative about India. We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further,” Jaiswal remarked.

“We would urge USCIRF to desist from such agenda-driven efforts. The USCIRF would also be well advised to utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States,” the MEA official added.