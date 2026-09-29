Meerut: Security up near mosque ahead of Hanuman Chalisa call

Zubair, the mosque’s ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker), visited the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office to submit a complaint and seek action.

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Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal on the Kesarganj Mandi Masjid dispute in Meerut.
Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal on the Kesarganj Mandi Masjid dispute in Meerut. (Photo: Meta)

Police have stepped up security around a mosque in the Kesarganj Mandi area here after a video circulated on social media showing a Hindu outfit leader announcing plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque on Tuesday, officials said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed outside the mosque and patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, police said.

In the video, Pinky Chaudhary, national president of a Hindu outfit, announces the plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque. Police have increased surveillance in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

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Zubair, the mosque’s ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker), visited the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office to submit a complaint and seek action. He also urged the police to ensure peace and order in the area.

Locals object to construction work on Meerut mosque earlier

Police said construction work on the upper floor of the Kesarganj Mandi mosque had been halted about a month ago after local traders lodged a complaint. The video surfaced amid developments related to the issue.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI additional personnel had been deployed outside the mosque and patrolling increased. Police are monitoring social media content and activities in the locality, he said.

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Maintaining law and order is the priority, and no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, Bhosale said.

Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and disregard unverified information and rumours.

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