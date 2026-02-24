Meet Bhavitha Mandava: The Hyderabadi model who made Vogue history

Hyderabad: Bhavitha Mandava, a 26-year-old model from Hyderabad, is making waves in the global fashion industry. She gained fame after becoming the first Indian woman to open a show for Chanel at the Métiers d’Art Show in 2026, which was held on a subway platform at Manhattan’s Bowery station.

Bhavitha’s journey into fashion began in a most unexpected way. While waiting at a subway station in New York City, she was spotted by a fashion scout. This chance encounter led her to walk as an exclusive model for Bottega Veneta in the Spring/Summer 2025 show. Despite being a student at New York University at the time, Bhavitha managed to juggle her academics and modeling career. She also walked for Christian Dior and appeared in major fashion shows.

Covering British Vogue

Bhavitha’s success continues to soar. She was recently featured on the cover of British Vogue’s March 2026 issue, a major milestone in her career. In the feature, she is celebrated for her natural presence, confidence, and how she represents a shift toward greater diversity in the fashion world.

Education and Career Growth

Before venturing into modeling, Bhavitha studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. She later moved to New York to pursue a Master of Science in Integrated Design & Media from New York University. Bhavitha graduated in May 2025, balancing her studies with her rising modeling career.

Recognition from Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron recognized Bhavitha’s accomplishments during his visit to India in February 2026. In his speech, he praised Bhavitha as an example of India’s growing influence on the global stage, highlighting her breakthrough moment at Chanel. Macron also mentioned other notable Indian figures, including Leena Nair, CEO of Chanel.