Mumbai: Buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is steadily picking up, with fresh updates about the upcoming season already making rounds online. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show is expected to begin shooting in the last week of May or early June, with Cape Town, South Africa likely to remain the filming location.

Amid growing speculation, television actor Avinash Mishra is said to be the first confirmed contestant for the new season, as per reports by Asianet News and Telly Masala. Known for his performances in shows like Yeh Teri Galiyan and Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Avinash rose to wider fame following his stint on Bigg Boss 18, where his outspoken nature drew significant attention.

KKK 15 contestants list

In addition to Avinash, several other names are reportedly in talks with the makers. These include –

Ankit Gupta

Isha Malviya

Abhishek Bajaj

Farrhana Bhatt

Digvijay Rathee

Gaurav Khanna

Tanya Mittal

Manisha Rani

Arbaaz Patel

While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the rumoured mix of popular television faces and reality show contestants has already sparked excitement among viewers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which aired in 2024, was won by Karan Veer Mehra.