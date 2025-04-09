Meet to chalk out legal measures to wriggle out of NEET to be chaired by Stalin

Chennai: A meeting of the legislature party leaders to be chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin to deliberate legal measures in order to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu from conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical admissions is all set to be held Wednesday.

The main opposition AIADMK had already dubbed the meeting a ‘drama,’ that could serve no purpose as people are outraged over the ruling party’s alleged failure to get it scrapped.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has made it clear that his party will not attend the meeting. The meeting comes against the background of President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to the Tamil Nadu anti-NEET bill and this was informed by CM Stalin on April 4.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai too described the meeting a drama to deceive the people and said his party would not take part in it.

“It is the Supreme Court‘s judgment that led to the nation-wide implementation of NEET,” the BJP leader said adding if the DMK does not want NEET, it must have approached the Supreme Court.

Annamalai wondered why the DMK, which is in power for the past four years in the state has been “enacting dramas” such as Assembly resolution and all-party meeting over NEET and has not gone to court to get an exemption from the national test.

Only after NEET’s introduction, those from ordinary families and students from government schools have got the opportunity to pursue medical education. The DMK has been opposing NEET only to facilitate income for the private medical colleges run by the party people, Annamalai alleged. “Not just NEET, it may be any test, our students will ace any exam…hence, please stop your dramas and allow Tamil Nadu students to study peacefully,” Annamalai said on ‘X.’

Stalin had earlier called for the meeting of legislature party leaders on April 9. Palaniswami had said that Stalin and his son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi had ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, gave false promises over ‘abolishing’ NEET. They had claimed they knew the ‘secret’ to do away with NEET.